The Round Rock Public Library, in partnership with St. David’s Healthcare, is hosting a new series in February to raise health care literacy within the community.

The “Well! Well! Well!” series beginning Feb. 12 features five presentations by medical and holistic professionals from the Round Rock area, including hospital CEOs, chiropractors and a neurosurgeon. Each demonstration will focus on a different health topic and general ways to combat medical issues.

“Combating misinformation is one part of this program,” said Geeta Halley, the library’s assistant director. “It’s our mission as librarians to advocate for literacy on all fronts by providing quality information to the public.”

The series begins with cardiologist Dr. Craig Siegel’s “Heart-to-Heart Talk” on heart health and EKG screening for young adults. His seminar will focus on trends in medicine and preventive measures for young athletes to avoid heart problems.

“Dr. Siegel is very serious and passionate about this talk,” Halley said. “His seminar will be very concise.”

“Well! Well! Well!” continues on Feb. 19 with “From the Top: St. David’s CEOs Explain the Ins and Outs of Hospital Care.” Jeremy Barclay, CEO of St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center, and Hugh Brown, CEO of St. David’s Georgetown Hospital, will provide insider information on how to become an experienced health care consumer.

“This is our way to partner with our local health care team to provide the Round Rock community with information while introducing them to health care professionals in the area,” adult services librarian Julie Chapa said.

The series’ five seminars offer both scientific and holistic approaches to common ailments and preventive care, a feature Chapa said makes the program all the better for the community.

“This series meets our goal of serving the community by teaching where to receive important health information,” she said. “By teaching a wide variety of approaches, the event offers a little something for everyone.”

Chiropractor Dr. Nilou Zahid will host the first holistic presentation, “How to Defy Aging Naturally & Holistically,” on Feb. 26. Zahid will demonstrate do-it-yourself acupressure techniques as she shares insight into how Chinese energy points, posture and hydration can play a role in premature aging.

Dr. Violet Song, director of DOAM Program and Department of Herbal Studies and clinic supervisor of AOMA Graduate School of Integrative Medicine, will offer herbal treatments to health issues during her seminar, “Herbal Medicine - Mother Nature’s Gifts,” on March 4. The presentation will teach attendees how to take herbal supplements in order to avoid side effects and maximize benefits. Song will have herb and root samples on site for curious guests.

“We put education first, but for this series, I don’t want to forget about fun,” Halley said.

The last presentation, “Surgical Spotlight,” features insight from surgeons Dr. Chance Conner and Dr. Carl Lauryssen on the latest research on heart and brain health. Both panelists will provide information to the community on a spectrum of conditions, particularly those that are focused on the spine, chest and brain. The panel will be moderated by Jeremy Barclay, CEO of St. David’s Round Rock Hospital.

All five presentations are from 6:30-8 p.m. each Wednesday from Feb. 12 to March 11 in Meeting Room A at the Round Rock Public Library. For more information, visit roundrocktexas.gov/organizer/well-well-well.