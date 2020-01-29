The coal mining company Luminant, which owns Three Oaks Mine east of Elgin, has submitted a final application to release itself from land reclamation obligations.

According to a letter submitted to Bastrop County, the mining company’s application pertains to 226 acres, located east Elgin, of the mine’s 16,000-acre area, which spans portions of Bastrop and Lee counties. The rural terrain that was once stripped for coal extraction will now be designated as pastureland.

The Railroad Commission, which administers mining permits and regulates land reclamation regulations, will approve the company’s permit after soil sampling and other tests are completed and that the land area is covered by vegetation. Reclamation must also ensure that the land does not “contribute suspended solids to streamflow or runoff outside the permit area” beyond the limitations promulgated by the Texas Surface Coal Mining and Reclamation Act, according to the letter.

The Three Oaks Mine operated between 2003 and 2010 and vegetation was continuously planted on the land between 2005 and 2012, the company said. The state’s required Extended Responsibility Period, which requires environmental monitoring for five years to ensure the protection of surface water and groundwater resources, began in 2013.

The mine was shuttered in 2017 along with the company’s Sandow Power Plant in Milam County, which used the coal supplied by the Three Oaks Mine, and the Big Brown Power Plant in Freestone County.

The five-year reclamation process involved moving massive amounts of earth and last year required the shuttering of Bastrop County road CR 101, located along the Lee-Bastrop County line. In exchange, the company agreed to supply land and pay for construction of a new half-mile road that will span the filled-in mine scar and connect another county road, CR 102, or Lexington Road, to FM 696. The new road would follow a similar path of a previous road that was destroyed to make way for the mine when it came to town nearly 20 years ago.

The company also agreed to give the county $10,000 for the new road’s future maintenance costs, along with a $50,000 gift to the county’s animal shelter.

Luminant purchased the Three Oaks Mine from the aluminum smelting company Aluminum Company of America, known as Alcoa, in 2007. When Luminant announced the closure of the mine and its two coal-fired power plants on the site in October 2017, it cited challenges posed by an increasingly competitive energy market.

“These two plants are economically challenged in the competitive ERCOT market,” the company said in a 2017 news release. “Sustained low wholesale power prices, an oversupplied renewable generation market, and low natural gas prices, along with other factors, have contributed to this decision.”

The closure of the mine and the plant resulted in 450 jobs lost.