The Erath County Republican Party will host a forum featuring candidates running for local office at 6:30 p.m. tonight (Monday, Jan. 27) at the SISD Bond Auditorium.

“All of the local candidates have agreed to participate,” event coordinator Carla Trussell told the E-T in a previous interview. “This is an opportunity to become informed about the candidates and their positions, experience and qualifications for the office they are seeking.”

Candidates that will participate include those in the race for sheriff, commissioner of precincts 1 and 3 and constable of precinct 2.

Each candidate will introduce themselves and answer five questions from moderator Gil Parks, chairman of the local GOP.

The questions will be formulated in advance by a committee with the local Republican party.

No questions will be taken from the audience.