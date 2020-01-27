After a busy 2019, the ladies of Beta Mu Delta, Glen Rose Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, showed up in their pajamas to

enjoy a laid back January meeting.

Following a brief social hour, the group enjoyed vegetable beef soup and potato soup, muffins and dessert.

Door prizes were awarded to Sharon Schultz, Peggy Ward and Phyllis McMillin.

Members present were Melodie Isham, Peggy Lytle, Sally McGaw, Phyllis McMillin, Sharon Schultz, Carolyn Stegall, Peggy Ward and Karen Wells. Members absent: Ymke Condy, Debbie Davis and Pam Hirsch.

The next meeting will be held Feb. 20 at the home of Phyllis McMillin.