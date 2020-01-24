‛Austin for Australia’

takes place Sunday

The Austin Food & Wine Alliance is pitching in to help wildfire recovery by hosting “Austin for Australia” on Sunday, a citywide day of giving.

Participants can enjoy food and drink specials at Austin's top restaurants and bars while lending a hand to Australians in need. Participating locations will give a portion of the day's sales or offer menu specials to benefit recovery nonprofits. Tito's Handmade Vodka will also provide $1 for every Tito's cocktail sold — up to $5,000 — at participating concepts.

To kick off the day of giving, Half Step, 75½ Rainey St., is hosting an Australia Day party from 3 to 6 p.m. featuring live music, prizes, light bites, drink specials and contests. For other events, visit bit.ly/2TOz61I.

Those who can’t make it out Sunday can donate directly at bit.ly/38AOv9V.

Proceeds will be split with three nonprofits spearheading relief: Foodbank, an Australian food relief organization; GIVIT, a poverty relief group; and WIRES, an Australian wildlife rescue organization.

AUSTIN

Emergency training

ongoing through Monday

The city of Austin, Travis County and Joint Task Force Civil Support from the U.S. Department of Defense is conduct training in Austin through Monday.

Training will be at the Travis County Expo Center and the Govalle Wastewater Treatment Facility. The training events should have no impact on the public.

Local public safety agencies will be training alongside the Joint Task Force to exercise local agencies capabilities to respond to a chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear event and the cascading effect an emergency of that nature would cause.

The exercise will focus on sustaining command and control and providing a coordinated response to units are trained and ready to execute their response mission in support of partner agencies.

As many as 1,000 Department of Defense personnel, 50 city of Austin and 10 Travis County staff will participate in the training.

For more information: austinhsem.com.

American-Statesman staff