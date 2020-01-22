A Lubbock County grand jury on Tuesday indicted a 45-year old man accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl in October.

Donald Clark is charged with a first-degree felony count of aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first degree felony that carries a punishment of five years to life in prison. He also faces two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact, according to the indictment.

Clark’s charges stem from a Lubbock police investigation into the girl’s Oct. 10 outcry saying Clark touched her inappropriately the night before, according to an arrest warrant.

Clark, who was at the girl’s home, spoke with the responding officer and denied abusing the girl. He was arrested that day on an unrelated case, the warrant states.

Six days later at the Children’s Advocacy Center, the girl spoke to a forensic interviewer and recounted the abuse. The girl said Clark went into the room she shared with her sister at bedtime and told her older sister to go to the living room. She said Clark climbed into her bed and began groping her and then raped her. The girl told the interviewer that Clark began inappropriately touching her when she was 11, the warrant states.

A warrant for his arrest was issued on Jan. 10 and he was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on Jan. 13 where he remains. His bail is set at $100,000.