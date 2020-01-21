Ballinger Elementary Breakfast

Friday: Glazed cinnamon rolls, apple juice, fresh sliced oranges.

Monday: Mini golden blueberry pan cakes, fresh apple, apple juice.

Tuesday: Sausage breakfast pizza, fresh apple, orange juice.

Wednesday: Warm breakfast on a stick, fresh sliced oranges, apple juice, syrup cup.

Thursday: Egg & cheese breakfast taco, fresh salsa, fresh apple, orange juice.

Daily: Assorted low sugar cereals.

Milk: 1% low fat white milk, fat free chocolate milk.

Ballinger Elementary Lunch

Friday: Salisbury steak w/roll, crumbled sausage pizza, fresh ham & cheese sub, pickle slices, seasoned mashed potatoes, fresh sliced oranges, chilled fruit cocktail, savory beef gravy.

Monday: Homemade beef hard shell tacos, home made cheese pizza, tuna salad sandwich w/crackers, fresh tomato wedges, classic refried beans, homemade salsa, fresh apple, diced pears in light syrup.

Tuesday: Chili cheeese fries w/pretzels, juicy turkey chili hot dog, fresh ham & cheese sub, crunchy cucumber slices, peppered corn, fresh sliced oranges, juicy pineapple tidbits.

Wednesday: Orange chicken w/rice, mozzarella-stuffed pizza sticks w/marina sauce, mini chicken corn dog, crisp green bell peppers, crisp red bell peppers, seasoned green peas, fresh apple, chilled fruit cocktail.

Thursday: Creamy macaroni & cheese, creamy chicken Alfredo, BBQ chicken pizza crunchy cucumber slices, steamed fresh broccoli, fresh sliced oranges, sweet sliced peaches.

Salad bar and condiments: Salad mix, romaine leaf, carrots & celery raw, fresh broccoli, low fat ranch dressing, ketchup, mustard & mayonnaise dispensers.

Milk: 1% low fat white milk, fat free chocolate milk.

Ballinger Secondary Breakfast

Friday: Biscuits & gravy w/sausage, apple juice, fresh sliced oranges.

Monday: Homemade ham, pepper & onion burrito, fresh sliced oranges, apple juice.

Tuesday: Sausage breakfast pizza, fresh apple, orange juice.

Wednesday: Savory breakfast on a stick, fresh sliced oranges, apple juice, syrup cup.

Thursday: Egg & sausage biscuit sandwich, fresh apple, orange juice.

Salad bar and condiments: Salad mix, romaine leaf, carrots & celery raw, fresh broccoli, low fat ranch dressing, ketchup, mustard & mayonnaise dispensers.

Milk: 1% low fat white milk, fat free chocolate milk.

Ballinger Secondary Lunch

Friday: Golden chicken corn dog, juicy turkey chili hot dog, crisp red bell peppers, crispy sweet potato tater tots, fresh apple, unsweetened applesauce.

Monday: Spicy chicken sandwich, homemade marinara rotini w/savory meatballs & breadstick, crispy crinkle cut fries, spiced green beans, fresh orange, juicy tropical fruit salad.

Tuesday: Popcorn chicken w/diablo sauce & roll, popcorn chicken potato bowl w/roll, crunchy cucumber slices, crooked crinkle cut carrots, fresh apple, diced peaches.

Wednesday: Chicken fried steak sandwich, classic pepperoni pizza, crispy tater tots, fresh orange, juicy pineapple tidbits.

Thursday: Mini chicken corn dog, cheesy chicken flour tacos, salad bar kidney beans, spiced charro beans, fresh apple, diced pears in light syrup.

Daily lunch offerings: Grilled cheeseburger, breaded chicken sandwich, popcorn chicken w/roll.

Salad bar and condiments: Salad mix, romaine, iceberg & spinach, fresh sliced tomatoes, fresh sliced onion, pickle slices, sliced jalapenos, carrot sticks, fresh celery sticks, fresh broccoli, low fat ranch dressing, ketchup, mustard & mayonnaise dispensers.

Milk: 1% low fat white milk, fat free chocolate milk.

Winters ISD Breakfast

Friday: Cinnamon roll or cereal, cinnamon toast, grapes, fruit juice, choice of milk.

Monday: Biscuit/gravy or cereal, sausage, applesauce cup, fruit juice, choice of milk.

Tuesday: Pancake on a stick or cereal, cinnamon toast, craisins, fruit juice, choice of milk.

Wednesday: Kolache or cereal, go gurt, apple slices, fruit juice, choice of milk.

Thursday: French toast or cereal, oatmeal, bana, fruit juice, choice of milk.

Winters ISD Lunch

Friday: Chili dog or cheeseburger, smile fries, baked beans, lettuce/tomato/pickles, carrots, peaches, choice of milk.

Monday: Chef salad or spaghetti or chicken Alfredo, Italian green beans, garden salad, carrots, breadstick, berry blend, choice of milk.

Tuesday: Chef salad or nachos or burrito, corn, lettuce/diced tomato, cucumbers, fruity gelatin, choice of milk.

Wednesday: Chef salad or BBQ rib sandwich or turkey & cheese sub, baked potato, broccoli, carrots, applesauce, choice of milk.

Thursday: Chef salad or Salisbury steak or chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes/gravy, salad, carrots, dinner roll, strawberries, choice of milk.

Olfen ISD Breakfast

Friday: Donut, sausage, fruit juice, fruit, milk.

Monday: Pancakes, sausage, fruit juice, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Biscuit/gravy, egg/bacon, fruit juice, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Breakfast burrito, hash browns, fruit juice, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Sausage kolache, yogurt, fruit juice, fruit, milk.

Olfen ISD Lunch

Friday: Chicken-n-waffle, roasted potatoes, veggie cup, grapes.

Monday: Breaded drumstick, cornbread, sweet potato, seasoned corn, fresh fruit.

Tuesday: Frito pie, veggie cup, pinto beans, salad garnish, applesauce.

Wednesday: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, steamed broccoli, hot roll, fruit cup, cookie.

Thursday: French bread pizza, oven fries, carrot cup, snowball salad.