In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Tarleton State University administrative offices are closed Monday, Jan. 20.

The Dick Smith Library, Student Health and Counseling Center, Tarleton Alumni Association Office, the Barry B. Thompson Student Center, the Texan Food Court and the university’s Welcome Center will close for the holiday.

Tarleton’s W.K. Gordon Center for Industrial History of Texas in Thurber and the Dora Lee Langdon Cultural & Educational Center in Granbury also will be closed.

Tarleton offices and departments open on Jan. 20 are:

• Recreational Sports Center - 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

• Dining Hall and Chick-Fil-A - 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Campus Bookstore in the Student Center - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In the event of an emergency on campus during the holiday, contact the University Police Department at 254-968-9265 or dial 911.

All Tarleton campus locations resume normal operating hours on Tuesday.