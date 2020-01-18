Citing a lack of diversity on the Stephenville ISD school board, Pastor Ed Dittfurth (Place 7) has decided not to seek re-election in May.

“We’ve had a great team and we have accomplished a lot of things I am proud of,” Dittfurth told the E-T. “But as I look at our school district, I long for diversity. I care deeply about our student body and I want them to be represented on the school board.”

Dittfurth has served on the board for five years including a two-year unexpired term and a full three-year term.

He said making the decision to step down was difficult.

“My heart is really committed to getting a security plan in place - and I wanted to see that through,” he said. “But we have made some good progress in that area.

“I will miss serving on the school board, but it’s time for someone new.”

That “someone new” could be 43-year-old Donny Hill.

Hill, a personal trainer for Anytime Fitness and adjunct professor at Tarleton State University, said he will run for Place 7.

“I believe that each community should have representation of its demographics,” Hill said. “Our nation is divided, but I believe there is strength in unity, and that should be reflected in our school system.”

Hill and his wife have four children attending schools in SISD and will have a fifth next year.

He said he plans to officially file for a place on the ballot next week.

“This is something I have prayed about and wanted to do for a long time,” Hill said. “It’s something new. This is the right time and I am looking forward to it.”

SISD PLACE 6

Board member Cole Parks (Place 6) is also stepping aside after serving for six years.

“I have always said that two terms would be enough. I am a staunch believer in term limits for all levels of government,” Parks said. “It’s been an honor to serve and I have enjoyed it.”

Willing to step in his place is 38-year-old David Tezaguic, a bilingual engineer at Saint Gobain-Abrasives who has one young son attending SISD.

“Pastor Ed (Dittfurth) was the one who talked to me about this and how school board members serve their community,” Tezaguic said. “So I prayed about it and thought about it and decided running for school board would be a good opportunity for me to broaden my horizons and serve my community.”

CITY COUNCIL UPDATE

Stephenville city councilman Brandon Huckabee and Mayor Doug Svien filed for re-election at City Hall on Wednesday.

They are the only two candidates up for another term who say they are committed to seeking re-election.

Councilmen Brady Pendleton and Alan Nix say they are undecided, and Carla Trussell told the E-T last week that she will not run again.

The last day to file for city council or school board is 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14.

Election Day is Saturday, May 2.