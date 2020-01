The Bluff Dale Study and Garden Club will sponsor its third annual chili cook-off on Saturday, Jan. 25, at the community center. Registration is from 4:30-5 p.m. and contestants will be charged $10 a pot to enter. Chilis should not contain nuts or seafood. Judging begins at 5. The public is invited to come and taste the entries and vote for their favorite. Donations will be accepted and all collections will go to the club's scholarship fund given to graduating seniors at Bluff Dale High School.