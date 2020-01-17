For two decades, area students have been attending Tarleton State University with the help of a local auto dealer, his philanthropic family and employees.

The Dwain and Carolyn Bruner Endowed Scholarship was established with the Tarleton State

University Foundation, Inc., in February 1999 with a gift of $10,000. Employees of the Bruner’s have also participated in the scholarship, making annual donations each December. A recent donation of $5,000, to commemorate the Bruners’ 50th year in business locally, has been added to the scholarship fund.

“What began as an idea to honor Dwain and Carolyn has turned into a 20-year journey of supporting students in their academic pursuits,” said the couple’s son, Greg. “It has been a privilege to see these students accomplish great things after completion of their education and to know we had a small part of that success.”

The recipients of the scholarship are entering freshmen who graduate from an Erath County High

School with a 3.2 GPA or above and demonstrate leadership skills and financial need.

In the 20 years since the scholarship’s creation, more than 40 students have been awarded an estimated $200,000.