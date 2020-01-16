Volunteers with the AARP Foundation’s Tax-Aide program are gearing up to help area residents with their 2019 income tax returns. The volunteers are trained and tested in current tax law using IRS material to assist in filing basic income tax returns such as a form 1040 with schedules A, B, D, EIC, M, R, SE, and limited Schedules C and E. Appointments are available at the following locations:

Monday - Decatur Library - 940-393-0290 – 2:30 until 6:00/Azle Library - 817-444-7216 – 10:00 until 4:00

Tuesday - Boyce Ditto Library in Mineral Wells – 940-328-7880 – 10:00 until 3:30/Stephenville Senior Center - 940-325-6470 - appointments not needed - 8:30 until 11:30

Wednesday - Hood County Library - 817-573-3569 - 10:15 until 3:30/A&M Agrilife Center, Stephenville – 254-968-4144 - appointments not needed - 1:00 until 4:00

Thursday - Azle Library - 817-444-7216 – 2:00 until 6:00/Hood County Library - 817-573-3569 – 10:15 until 3:30

Friday - Weatherford Library - 817-598-4150 -1:00 until 4:30/Hood County Library - 817-573-3569 – 10:15 until 3:30/Azle Library - 817-444-7216 – 10:00 until 4:00

Saturday - Weatherford Library - 817-598-4150 -10:00 until 4:30

Sunday - Weatherford Library - 817-598-4150 - 2:00 until 4:30

You can call the number shown above to set up an appointment. The program provides free tax help for area resident taxpayers with special attention to those age 60 and older. However, you don’t have to be a member of AARP or over age 60. Taxpayers with complex returns are advised to seek paid tax assistance. People who are interested in seeking help from the AARP Tax-Aide volunteers should bring the following items with them when they come in:

Copy of last year's income tax return;W-2 forms from each employer;Unemployment compensation forms;SSA-1099 form if they were paid Social Security Benefits;All 1099 forms (1099-INT, 1099-DIV, 1099-B, etc.) showing interest and/or Dividends anddocumentation showing original purchase price of assets sold;1099-misc showing any miscellaneous income;1099-R form if they received a pension or annuity;All forms indicating federal income tax paid;Dependent care provider information (name, employer ID number or social security numberand address);Health care documents such as form 1095-A, 1095-B or 1095-C.A list of expenses and charitable donations if itemizing deductions;Social Security cards or other official documentation for themselves and for their dependents.