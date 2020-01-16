Former Stephenville attorney James Keene pleaded guilty to prostitution on Tuesday and is no longer allowed to practice law.

Keene was arrested in 2018 after one of his clients claimed he attempted to engage in sexual conduct in exchange for professional legal services.

The woman provided Stephenville police with a recording of Keene discussing the potential consequences of his withdrawing as her attorney, her past- due account and his desire to begin a sexual relationship in order for him to “put up” with her failure to pay legal fees.

After an investigation, Keene was arrested at his law office and charged with criminal attempt–compelling prostitution.

Following Tuesday’s plea agreement, Keene was required to surrender his license to practice law and sentenced to 10 days in the Erath County Jail (with credit for time already served).

District Attorney Alan Nash issued a statement about the plea agreement, but declined to comment further on the case.

“The defendant no longer has a license to practice law and, should he years from now seek a new license, the recent termination of his license will be handled as if he were disbarred by the State Bar of Texas,” Nash’s statement read.