WILLIAMSON COUNTY

Cynthia Long elected

CAMPO chairwoman

The Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization’ s policy board unanimously elected Williamson County Commissioner Cynthia Long as its 2020-21 chairwoman.

Long is the first Williamson County representative and the first woman to serve as chair of the six-county CAMPO board, which oversees transportation planning for Bastrop, Burnet, Caldwell, Hays, Travis and Williamson counties.

Long has served on CAMPO since 2007 and has previously served as vice chair.

NORTHWEST AUSTIN

Center to celebrate

Year of the Metal Rat

The Asian American Cultural Center, 11713 Jollyville Road, will celebrate the arrival of the Year of the Metal Rat from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Festivities at the free event will include performances of Asian dances, music, martial arts demonstration, lion dance, calligraphy and the traditional Lunar New Year foods. An arts and crafts booth for the Year of the Metal Rat will also be featured.

For more information: 512-336-5069.

ROUND ROCK

Breastfeeding support

offered on Saturday

A breastfeeding support group titled “Getting to Know Your Baby: Basics of Milk Production” will be offered from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Baylor Scott and White Clinic – Round Rock, 425 University Blvd.

Mothers can discuss nursing and child development with a certified lactation consultant. The event is part of an ongoing series held the third Saturday of the month in 2020.

To register: 512-509-6455.

BUDA

Register for Saturday’s

caregiver support seminar

Registration is open for “Meaningful Activities for Persons with Dementia,” a free caregiver seminar provided by AGE of Central Texas.

The seminar will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Onion Creek Senior Center, 420 Barton Crossing.

AGE of Central Texas caregiving and dementia professionals Naomi Dalsbo and K.C. Lawrence will discuss activities that caregivers and care recipients can do together, with an emphasis on stimulating activities for people with dementia.

To register: 512-600-9275; tinyurl.com/agejanuary2020.

