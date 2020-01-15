Stephenville City Councilman Brandon Huckabee wasted no time filing for re-election.

Huckabee filed his paperwork at City Hall early Wednesday morning, the first day to file for a place on the May 2 ballot.

“We are open for business like never before with lots of great news coming soon,” Huckabee told the E-T earlier this week. “We have found creative ways to fund infrastructure projects that are long overdue and at the same time lower the tax rate. It’s a great time to live in Stephenville, Texas and it’s about to get even better.”

Huckabee is one of five members of the council up for re-election this year including Mayor Doug Svien who says he will seek another term.

Councilmen Brady Pendleton and Alan Nix say they are undecided, and Carla Trussell says she will not run again.

“Stepping down from the council is bittersweet,” Trussell said. “Hopefully, another citizen with deep Stephenville roots and conservative values will step up to run for my seat.”

The last day to file for city council is 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14.