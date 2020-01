The Stephenville Chamber of Commerce welcomed the second location of Beans & Franks with a ribbon cutting. Beans & Franks is a unique, local family-owned gourmet coffee and hot dog bar that offers specialty drinks, ice cream, fresh baked goods, breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups, baked potatoes, and of course, coffee and hot dogs. Owners Jodi and Jeff Weyers strive to serve awesome food and coffee while making customers feel at home in a cozy, comfortable, friendly environment.