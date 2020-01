This girl is just too cute to resist. Audrey is a pit mix currently residing at the Erath County Humane Society and needs a loving home.

“She is sweet and very energetic,” ECHS executive director Serena Wright said. “She loves to play with squeaky toys and is up-to-date on all her shots.”

You can meet Audrey and other pets up for adoption by stopping by the animal shelter at 891 E. Road.