If you like food that’s “fresh, never frozen,” this is going to stir up some hunger pains.

Wendy’s, the famous quick-service restaurant chain founded by Dave Thomas in 1969, is making its debut in Stephenville.

The project’s developer closed on the one-acre lot located at the corner of Washington and Ollie streets on Monday. Construction is expected to take about four months.

“This entry into the food service market is indicative of the growing interest in our area. Developers are continuing to see opportunity to meet the needs of our citizens, students and visitors,” said Jeff Sandford, Stephenville Economic Development executive director. “Growth in this part of the Washington corridor, including the Edge Apartments down the street, should also be attributed to the pro-business pathway created by SEDA and the city of Stephenville.”

The building’s concept is a new one for Wendy’s and will include about 2,400 square feet of space with seating for 40.

The restaurant is known for its square hamburgers and signature Frosty, a frozen dairy dessert that comes in chocolate or vanilla.

Details on employment opportunities will be announced soon.