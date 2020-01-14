A man who was killed in North Austin crash over the weekend has been identified as 42-year-old Leon Jay Harvey, Austin police said.

Officers on Saturday around 11:50 a.m. responded to the 12600 block of North MoPac Boulevard (Loop 1), between Howard Lane and Parmer Lane.

Harvey was driving a white 2015 Toyota Prius in the right, southbound lane when he tried to exit MoPac, but hit a barrier, police said.

The crash caused the Prius to re-enter the roadway, putting it in the path of a black 2013 Ford F-150 pickup truck.

The truck crashed into the passenger side of the Prius. Harvey was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the pickup truck, who stayed at the scene, was not injured in the crash. No charges are expected to be filed, police said.

“Speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash,” police said in a statement Tuesday.

The southbound lanes of the highway were closed for a few hours while officers investigated.

Anyone with more information on the crash can call detectives at 512-974-8544. Tips can also be submitted using Austin police’s mobile app, Austin PD.