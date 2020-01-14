SlimPickins Outfitters has been named a finalist in the #coolshop of the year award.

Fifteen shops in the nation were nominated with SlimPickins being the only finalist from Texas.

Owner of SlimPickins Outfitters Jahmicah Dawes said the shop was also notified that it is the first and only black-owned outdoor shop in the nation.

“We are proud to be recognized for who we are: a minority-owned, Tarleton alumni, Christ-centered mission-minded, disciple-makers, and native Texans,” he said.

Polls are open now and will close on Feb. 5. Individuals can vote daily.

As of Tuesday, SlimPickins is in fourth place with 500 votes.

To vote, visit https://www.qzzr.com/c/poll/dFk0bqki2Z8GYQaK2lUpVByAlvU.