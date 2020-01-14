In October, one-third of Westwood High School’s cheerleading team were removed from the squad after allegedly violating team rules.

District officials have since walked back on the team’s zero tolerance policy, giving the girls a path to rejoining the team. But six of the girls and their families are calling for the principal and one of the cheer coaches to be fired.

Nine girls were removed from the team or quit after school administrators received photos of them vaping, which they considered as falling under the team’s zero tolerance policy. Jessica Presswood, a lawyer representing families of girls kicked off the team, said that policy amounted to a gender stereotype.

Westwood Principal Mario Acosta allowed the sexist policy, Presswood alleges, and failed to protect the girls as they have become targets of bullying. She said the families are considering filing a federal lawsuit if the district does not address her clients’ concerns.

Presswood has represented the girls in their Level 2 grievance against the district, and has filed a Level 3 grievance, meaning the issue will be taken to the school board.

The families are calling for Acosta and one of the cheerleading coaches, Lauren Moorhead, to be removed from their positions and for actions to be taken to stop bullying at the school.

District Communications Director Jenny LaCoste-Caputo said the girls have been given an avenue to rejoin the team this year. She also said a committee of district administrators have determined the zero tolerance approach is outdated.

“Policies will be updated for the upcoming year to be more consistent across the board and to allow for second chances when warranted,” she said in a statement.

LaCoste-Caputo said administration is instead considering “restorative practices” to replace punitive consequences and the zero tolerance policy.

Presswood said the cheerleaders should simply be allowed to rejoin the team.

“My position is, why should they have to jump through hoops to get back on a squad they should not have been removed from?” she said. “That is just further retaliation.”

The rounds of removal began in the fall semester when a black cheerleader accused coaching staff of discriminating against her, Presswood said. Moorhead accessed the girl’s Instagram account, Presswood said, and took screenshots of compromising photos to get the girl kicked off the team.

The cheerleader, who is among Presswood’s clients, was removed from the squad under the zero tolerance policy. “This all stems from retaliation,” she said.

Presswood said while vaping is a violation of district policy for students, it doesn’t fall under the Westwood cheer team’s zero tolerance policy, which includes using drugs, alcohol or tobacco.

Presswood also said it was inappropriate and a violation of district policy for Moorhead to access the girl’s social media profile and save an intimate photo, which she amounted to cyberbullying.

When the first cheerleader’s mother was notified that her daughter would be kicked off the team, she asked why other cheerleaders she had seen vaping in photos were not removed. Presswood said that is when the administration chose to remove more girls from the team.

Presswood said cheerleaders that remained on the team then submitted photos of other girls, leading to a third round of removals.

She said the girls have mocked her clients online for being removed from the team. “(The other cheerleaders) have essentially been cyberbullying my clients,” Presswood said.

She said Moorhead and Acosta have allowed this behavior by removing the girls despite the photos being submitted with malicious intent. Presswood said the administration should have also punished some of the remaining cheerleaders for bullying others that were kicked off the team.

Presswood also called out what she said is a double standard with cheerleaders and other high school athletes. She said other Westwood athletes have been caught violating rules. One athlete who allegedly brought a vape pen filled with THC to a game wasn’t removed from his team, she said.

The girls were removed from the cheer section of the yearbook and told they are possibly ineligible to participate in other school sports. The girls have also missed the football season and most of the basketball season.

For the seniors, Presswood said this has ruined their final year of high school, and possibly hindered them from pursuing cheerleading in college.

“You know, it’s wearing on (my clients),” Presswood said. “My biggest concern is that they are looking at the system and they are questioning fairness and justice … I have a problem with that because these young ladies are leaders.”

In another statement, LaCoste-Caputo said, “All allegations raised have been investigated thoroughly and parent concerns have been addressed.”