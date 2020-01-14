Granbury Theatre Company will kick off its 2020 Broadway on the Brazos season with the play Father of the Bride on Jan. 24 - Feb. 9 at the historic Granbury Opera House.

According to Dramatist Play Service, “Mr. Banks learns that one of the young men he has seen occasionally about the house is about to become his son-in-law. Daughter Kay announces the engagement out of nowhere. The groom-to-be, Buckley Dunstan, appears on the scene and Mr. Banks realizes that the engagement is serious. Buckley and Kay don’t want a ‘big’ wedding—just a simple affair with a few friends! We soon learn, however, that the ‘few’ friends idea is out. Then trouble really begins.”

The stage play by Caroline Francke has twice been adapted for the big screen – first in 1950 for a film starring Spencer Tracy and Elizabeth Taylor and later in 1991 with a remake starring Steve Martin and Diane Keaton.

Leading the cast are Nikolai Braswell as Mr. Banks, Kathy Lemons as Mrs. Banks, Jade Emerson Hebbert as Kay, and Chris Cook as Buckley.

Performances are 7:30 p.m. on Fridays, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays, and 2 p.m. on Sundays.

Tickets are available through the GTC box office at (817) 579-0952 or online at www.granburytheatrecompany.org.

Ticket prices are $35 for floor seating and $30 for balcony seating. Discounts are available for senior citizens, active duty military personnel, veterans, students, and children. Online and box office processing fees apply.