Tarleton State University’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day breakfast, set Monday, Jan. 20, will feature Nicole Blake Smith, a freshman agricultural service and development major, as keynote speaker.

The title of her presentation is “What is your Dream?”

Winner of Tarleton’s fall Town and Gown speech competition., Smith will be honored by Killeen attorney and Tarleton alumnus Gregory Simmons (’86). Simmons was last year’s breakfast speaker.

The free event begins at 7 a.m. in the Tarleton Dining Hall and highlights the legacy and life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the civil rights leader’s 91st birthday.

Tarleton’s Chamber Choir will perform.

The community is invited but reservations are required. Deadline to RSVP is Thursday, Jan. 16. Email Darrell Brown at dwbrown@tarleton.edu.

Parking will be available in the lot at Cain and Vanderbilt streets.