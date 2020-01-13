For its members of the North Austin Pfotographic Society, the photo club is more than just about photography. It’s a way to make friends and connect with others.

A group of members, including Mary Day Long, Carol Acurso and Allen Irby, grabbed a bite together at a Jason’s Deli Thursday evening before heading out to the book launch for fellow member — and the club’s 2019 Photographer of the Year — Deborah Cole.

Long, a member of the club for just over a year, said before joining she felt lonely as a photographer in the Austin area.

“I have a lot of friends but there are things you can only talk with other photographers about,” she said. “I wanted a structured environment to learn more about photography and see what other people are doing.”

Long checked out other photography clubs in the area, but she said the Pflugerville-based photo club’s balance of fun group activities and educational components is what clicked for her.

“I thought this is where I want to be,” Long said.

Club president Josh Baker, a Pflugerville native and owner of photography company AzulOx Visuals, helped form the club with his friend Andrew Fritz.

Fritz and his wife, Adrian Dahood-Fritz, were among dozens who perished in a September 2019 boat fire near an island off the Southern California coast.

Baker said Fritz had been a member of a photo club in northern Virginia and wanted to establish a way to connect and interact with local photographers in the area.

“It was just a way for us to grow a community,” Baker said. “It was one of those things where we search for something like it and we didn’t find it. So we built it ourselves.”

The club was dubbed the North Austin Pfotographic Society — Pf for Pflugerville — since most of the club’s event are centered in and around the city.

Baker said 11 people attended the club’s first meeting in Pflugerville in December 2014. Today, the group has over 100 members.

“There was a need,” Baker said. “People wanted to connect and we served that need, so it happened really quickly.”

The photo club is open to people of all ages and skill levels — even those without a camera. Baker said the club has had members as young as 8 years old and as old as 80.

“If you enjoy photography, you want to have fun and you want to get better, that’s it,” Baker said. “As long as you hit those three categories, everything’s fine.”

The club meets twice a month at United Christian Church at 3500 West Parmer Lane. The first meetings of the month are live photo critique competitions, where judges rate photos for beginner, intermediate and professional skill levels.

At the end of the year, the member who has gathered the most points from the competitions is named Photographer of the Year.

Baker said the critiques give members a chance to learn and grow from their mistakes as well as others’ mistakes.

“It allows people to learn and to improve so much faster,” he said. “From the first photos that were submitted to now, the quality has risen so much.“

The second meeting of the month features hands-on workshops or an educational speaker, which can include industry professionals or experienced instructors.

“We also bring in other photography adjacent things,” he said. “We’ve brought in a copyright lawyer and accountants to talk about how to do books and copyright issues to know about.”

The club’s next featured speaker will be Long, who will share her latest projects, which include “The Temples of Bagan,” a book featuring a photographic survey of the more than 2,200 Buddhist temples around Bagan, Myanmar. Long said she has visited the city once a year for the last four years.

“Some of them are very active and in very good shape,” Long said about the temples in Bagan. “Some of them are in ruins. They are just gorgeous.”

Baker said the club often hosts photo walks and galleries around Pflugerville, which in the past have been at West Pecan Coffee and Beer and the Pflugerville Public Library.

Baker said the social aspect of the club is what draws most members.

“Some people will say, ’Hey, I want to go and photograph birds,’ and people on Facebook will be like, ’Yeah let’s go,’” Baker said. “It’s just a way to meet people.”

Allen Irby, a retired Pflugerville resident who specializes in photos of birds and nature, said after a 20-year-long career in videography, he wanted to sharpen his artistic skills.

“Part of my problem was I had been shooting and learning in a vacuum,” he said. “I didn’t have any peers that I could talk to about photography and share stories and pictures with. The club gives me some of that.”

Carol Acurso, who specializes in fine art photography, currently serves as one of the club’s judges. She said the club’s supportive environment helps members grow artistically.

“You can just say I’m having a problem with this software or camera, and you’ll always get someone who not only know that but is extremely enthusiastic about helping you,” she said.

The club has also shown her the endless possibilities of photography, she said.

“There’s this thought of how can there be anything new to take photographs of, but everyone sees things so differently,” she said. “We might go on an outing and someone will take photographs of ducks and I’m taking photographs of weed tangles in the water.”

Acurso said being part of the club has also shown her that anyone — whether using a cellphone or professional-level camera — can be a photographer.

“It’s a very equalizing art,” she said. “Anyone can do it.”