The Red Oak boys and girls soccer teams were slated to return to non-district action on Tuesday after inclement weather cut short their weekend games.

The Lady Hawks (3-1-2) were scheduled to host Irving Nimitz in a non-district game on Tuesday before taking part in the Duncanville Shootout beginning on Thursday. Red Oak will open against Dallas Bishop Lynch at 6 p.m. on Thursday, then will play Dallas Ursuline at 4 p.m. on Friday and Dallas Madison at noon on Saturday.

The Lady Hawks’ game against Texarkana Texas High in the Longview Pine Tree tournament had been canceled on Friday evening because of the likelihood of stormy weather.

The Hawks (3-0-1), meanwhile, were set to travel to Ferris for a non-district game Tuesday night before starting a weekend tournament in Terrell. The Hawks will face Sunnyvale at 11 a.m. and host side Terrell at 5 p.m. on Friday, and Paris at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The Hawks’ non-district game at Life Waxahachie was canceled on Friday ahead of a threat of severe weather.