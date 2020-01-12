The Stephenville Honeybees improved to 4-0 on the season Saturday, winning the Hill Country Winter Classic Champions girls soccer tournament in Fredericksburg.

Coach Casey Weil’s Honeybees, the defending Class 4A state champions, defeated St. Mary’s Hall 5-0, topped San Antonio KIPP (charter school) 2-0, and beat Marble Falls 6-0.

Four SHS players — Beatris Chavarria, Ciara Johnston, Courtney Langley and Haleigh Beam earned spots on the all-tournament team.

In the preseason rankings, the Bees are ranked No. 1 in the state by the Texas Girls Coaches Association, and No. 4 by the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches.

In the win over St. Mary’s, Johnston scored three goals, Claire Choate had one and Victoria Cameron scored the other one. Chavarria recorded three assists and Bales had one.

Against KIPP, Beam and Chavarria scored the two goals.

Against Marble Falls, Johnston scored two goals, Cameron had one, Beam had one and Haley Lopez scored one. The Bees got one assist apiece from Abby Harrison, Choate and Chavarria.

The tournament began Thursday, but the first game for SHS was Friday. They had been scheduled to play twice in Friday, but one of those matchups was moved to Saturday because of rain.

The Honeybees, state champs in two of the last three seasons, had opened their season last Tuesday at home with a 3-1 win over Kennedale.

The Honeybees will be playing at home on Tuesday, Jan. 14 against Alvarado (varsity at 5:30 p.m.).