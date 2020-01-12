The Department of Fine Arts presents percussionist Cameron Leach in a guest artist recital at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, in the Clyde H. Wells Fine Arts Center.

Admission is free.

Leach has appeared at some of the world’s finest institutions, including the Royal Danish Academy of Music, Royal Northern College of Music, Royal Birmingham Conservatoire, Sibelius Academy and the Norwegian Academy of Music.

He also has performed at the Lila Cockrell Theater, Ohio Theatre, Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre and China’s National Centre for the Performing Arts.

He is the winner of both the Percussive Arts Society (PAS) International Solo Artist Competition and Yamaha Young Performing Artist Competition, and was awarded the prestigious Performer’s Certificate from the Eastman School of Music.