25 years ago:

LOS ANGELES - O.J. Simpson threw his ex-wife out of a moving car, beat her during sex and threatened to cut off the heads of her boyfriends, according to entries from her diary and other documents released by prosecutors Wednesday.

50 years ago:

DALLAS - Officials of the Ford Motor Co. said Friday they will permanently close their big car and truck assembly plant here Feb. 27, citing the cost of modernizing as the main reason.

75 years ago:

WASHINGTON - CIO President Philip Murray believes President Roosevelt has left the door open to possible upward revision of the Little Steel formula holding wage increases to 15 percent above the levels of January, 1941.

100 years ago:

Since the last issue of the Avalanche, the contract for paving according to the program outlined in previous issues of this paper was let by the City Commission, under direction of Henry Exall Elrod Co.