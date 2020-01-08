7 a.m. update: The lower level of southbound Interstate 35 has been reopened after a six-vehicle crash, Austin fire officials said.

Earlier: The lower deck of southbound Interstate 35 has been shut down after a crash involving six vehicles, Austin fire officials said.

Drivers should use the upper level of the highway until the crash is cleared, Texas Department of Transportation officials said.

Two minor injuries have been reported from the crash, officials said.

The southbound I-35 lower level is closed. Use upper level until cleared. #atxtraffic

AFD @Austin_Police @ATCEMS working 6 car collision on lower deck I-35 southbound. 2 minor injuries. @austinmobility #atxtraffic Lower deck is shut down pic.twitter.com/wWItNRdzrp

