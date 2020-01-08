AUSTIN

Saturday MetroRail

service to resume

MetroRail Saturday service will resume this weekend to all MetroRail stations.

The service will include three additional trips and extended service hours, with the last train departing from downtown after 7 p.m. Schedules for the MetroRail Connector bus routes at MLK Jr. and Kramer Stations also have been extended to match extra MetroRail service. The new MetroRail schedule is available online.

Saturday MetroRail service was suspended in June due to construction on the temporary downtown station. The temporary station opened Nov. 4.

The new downtown station is set to open in spring 2021.

AUSTIN

Stuff the Bus drive

surpasses meal goal

Capital Metro, Whole Foods Market and the Central Texas Food Bank partnered the first weekend of December to encourage the community to “Stuff the Bus” by collecting meals for individuals and families in need during the holidays.

The goal was to provide at least 20,000 nutritious meals to those facing hunger. With 2,552 pounds of food collected and $6,461.74 raised, the campaign provided 27,973 meals. The donations went to the Central Texas Food Bank, which works with more than 250 partner agencies in 21 Central Texas counties.

PFLUGERVILLE

Injury prevention

workshops Saturday

Baylor Scott and White Medical Center - Pflugerville, 2600 E. Pflugerville Parkway, will host two events Saturday as part of its Injury Prevention Series.

The workshops are “Take10,” a compression-only CPR program that focuses on the critical actions needed to potentially save the life of a cardiac arrest victim, and “Stop the Bleed,” which teaches how to apply pressure, gauze and tourniquets to bleeding wounds.

“Take 10” will be from 9 to 9:30 a.m. and “Stop the Bleed” will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Attendees may register for one or both of the free sessions. Children ages 12 and older may attend. Limited spaces is available for both classes.

To register: 844-279-3627.

LAKEWAY

Winter concert series

begins on Thursday

The city of Lakeway Arts Committee will host a Winter 2020 Brown Bag Lunch concert series from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays, beginning this week through Feb. 28 at the Lakeway Activity Center, 105 Cross Creek.

The free concerts will feature a surprise guest Thursday; Lisa Clark’s Swinging Caravan on Jan. 16; Steel Betty on Jan. 23; Frank Cavitt and Friends on Jan. 30; Lakeway Wildflowers on Feb. 6; Albert and Gage Vocals on Feb. 13; TexARTS Association on Feb. 20; and the Second Line Jazz Band on Feb. 28. Attendees are encouraged to bring a packed lunch.

For more information: 512-261-1010.

American-Statesman staff