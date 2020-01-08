The Amarillo Police Department's Bomb Squad is receiving an equipment upgrade via funding from the Homeland Security Grant Program / State Homeland Security Program.

During Tuesday's regular meeting the Amarillo City Council approved an agreement in which the funding allotment of $79,752, would be used to replace a pair of bomb suits beyond their end-of-life that are 14 and 19 years old, respectively.

The Homeland Security Grant Program plays an important role in the implementation of the National Preparedness System by supporting the building, sustainment and delivery of core capabilities essential to achieving the National Preparedness Goal of a secure and resilient nation, per the implementation outline.

The Texas Governor's Office Division of Emergency Management coordinates homeland security initiatives and various federal grants, officials said, noting via the State Homeland Security Program funds are used to purchase state-of-the-art equipment for combating and preventing terrorist acts, planning and exercise.

Per the city’s website, the APD’s Bomb Squad responds to suspicious items, calls regarding explosive devices and to scenes where an explosion has occurred. Bomb Team members identify and mitigate explosives to ensure public safety and the unit supplements SWAT by managing all the response equipment, including the Mobile Command Vehicle and the Bomb Squad's robots.

Amarillo resident Hunter Adams said securing the grant funds demonstrates preparedness efforts on the police department’s behalf.

“I think that speaks to their willingness to look for funding sources that will give the citizens a bit of a financial break while also showing some resourcefulness,” he said. “I’m all for our law enforcement personnel being equipped to perform their jobs to the best of their ability. And going out and landing the grant helps to accomplish that goal.”