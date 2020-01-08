Bluff Dale school officials held a grand opening for the new secondary school on Tuesday.

Community members showed up to witness the official opening of the new school with a unique ribbon cutting of dollar bills.

Speakers included superintendent John Taylor and vice president of the school board Jerry Campbell.

In 2016, Bluff Dale ISD had 109 students and the school board was told that if they didn't get more students, they would have to close the doors to the school.

“For the community, we just couldn't stand the chance of closing the school down and watching the community end up a ghost town,” Campbell said.

They were allotted $300,000 to open a high school and held classrooms in portable buildings.

Student enrollment grew to 238 and the school board knew at that point that they needed a building to house all of the students.

“It just means everything to our kids to see the kind of investment that the community is willing to make in their lives and their education. To me, the fact that it has meaning to them is what's important,” Taylor said. “You just look at these kids running around here, how much fun they're having and how much they enjoy this place. It's worth every bit of what we've done to get to this point."

“It's worth the fight and this is the cherry on top of the sundae. It's been a lot of hard work but we're sure proud and planning for the future to be able to add to it later. It's a win for the students, it's a win for the town and it's a win for the area,” Campbell said.