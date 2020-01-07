The Tarleton State University Department of Fine Arts, in partnership with the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, presents “Sequential Self: Female, Non-Binary, Trans, and Queer Voices in Comics and Zines” in the Clyde H. Wells Fine Arts Gallery from Jan. 13 to Feb. 7.

The exhibition focuses on underrepresented artists in the genre of comics and zines. Female, nonbinary, trans and queer voices, though not new to the comics genre, have always existed at the margins while predominantly white male voices and characters were the focus of mainstream comics.

Driven by new and diverse audiences, more comic book shops and bookstores are carrying works by emerging cartoonists and comic authors producing unique stories. “Sequential Self” displays a small sampling.

Much of the work that exists outside of the big-name comic publishers features personal storylines, often autobiographical and sometimes closely linked to the artist’s identity or intimate life. The 10 creators in “Sequential Self” wrestle with concepts like friendship, war, coming of age, queer experience, racial tensions and online dating.

Included are works by Sophie Campbell, KD Diamond, Robin Elan and L.M. Zoller, Melanie Gillman, Sarah Glidden, Erika Moen, Erin Nations, Molly Roth and Christine Suggs. “Sequential Self” is curated by Iris Bechtol, gallery director at Eastfield College, and Lynné Bowman Cravens, gallery manager at Texas Christian University.

The curators will present a lecture in the gallery followed by a reception at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4. Featured artist Christine Suggs will give a talk and demonstration at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6.

All events are free to the public. The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.