CENTRAL AUSTIN

Mental health workshop

registration is open

NAMI Central Texas, the local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, will offer a free workshop for people who have loved ones with a mental health diagnosis.

The workshop will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Austin State Hospital Nifty-Fifty Diner, 4110 Guadalupe St.

The workshop will discuss diagnoses, treatment, recovery, communication strategies, crisis preparation and resources.

To register: namicentraltx.org/families/workshops.

EAST AUSTIN

Concert to raise funds

for medical equipment

The 28th Grand Finale of Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity will run from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Amphitheater at Mueller Lake Park, 4550 Mueller Blvd.

The free event will feature live music from the brass band Blowcomotion and rock band the Planet Texas, and a Polish artist Amy Maniak. There will be free yoga classes, a book-swap, art and crafts vendors, activities for kids, auctions and CPR classes.

Funds raised will be transferred to finance the purchase of medical equipment for pediatric surgery and subsequent treatment in Poland.

GEORGETOWN

Fitness Fusion event

Saturday at Rec Center

The Georgetown Parks and Recreation Department will host a Fitness Fusion event from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Recreation Center, 1003 N. Austin Ave.

The free event will feature fitness classes, including yoga, Zumba, cycling and Silver Sneakers classes. Fitness instructors will host 20-minute sample classes in four locations within the center. Guests can participate in as many classes as they would like.

For information: parks.georgetown.org/fitness-fusion.

SAN MARCOS

Workshop on finances

Wednesday at library

The San Marcos Public Library, 625 E. Hopkins St., will host “Your Financial New Year,” a workshop for attendees to set realistic resolutions for financial progress in 2020, from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Attendees can evaluate their budget, savings and goals while adjusting plans. Presented by Terry Lee, a financial adviser with Raymond James.

BASTROP

Professional headshots

available on Thursday

“A Selfie is Not a Headshot” will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Bastrop Chamber of Commerce, 927 Main St.

Attendees can have professional headshots taken. Appointments are available every 10 minutes. The cost is $15 for members and $25 for future members.

For more information: 512-303-0558; bit.ly/39tXOKh.

SMITHVILLE

Chili Cook Off, social

takes place Jan. 15

A chilli cook off and conversation will run from 2 to 5 p.m. Jan. 15 at the Smithville Indoor Recreation Center, 106 Gazley St.

Attendees can taste chili and socialize with neighbors. There will be live music and voting for the favorite chili.

For more information: bit.ly/2Z8MHS2.

American-Statesman staff