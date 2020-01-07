An Erath County grand jury indicted 11 individuals Tuesday including a man accused of stabbing a father of four to death in November.

Juan Jose Nunez-Vallejo was indicted for murder, a first degree felony, and is being held at the Erath County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Nunez-Vallejo, 22, was arrested on Nov. 4 after the stabbing death of 42-year old Eleno Lopez Trejo outside of a residence in Erath County.

Both men worked at local dairies.

Others indicted include:

• Edwin Jahir Aguayo-Salazar, possession of a substance, a state jail felony.

• Luis Modesto-Barraza-Ramirez, possession of a substance, a state jail felony.

• Karl Gunter Easterling, evading arrest (with a vehicle), a third degree felony.

• Andres Enrique Gomez, possession of a substance, a state jail felony.

• Sarah Nicole Linan, harassment of a public servant, a third degree felony.

• Michael Emerson Pace, failure to comply with registration requirements, a third degree felony.

• Dewann Gene Robison, possession of a substance, a state jail felony.

• Roman Sebastian Saldivar, tampering with evidence, a third degree felony.

• Jeffrey Paul Scarborough, indecency with a child (by contact), a second degree felony.

• Claud Thomas Allen Taylor, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third degree felony.