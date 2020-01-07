The Carolina Panthers have turned to the college ranks to fill their coaching vacancy.

Baylor coach Matt Rhule is finalizing a deal to take over the top job with the team, a person with knowledge of the deal told USA TODAY Sports' Mike Jones. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been completed.

Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel was first to report the news.

Rhule, 44, took Baylor from a 1-11 record in 2017, his first year, to a 11-3 mark and Sugar Bowl berth this season. He served as Temple's head coach from 2013-16, compiling a 28-23 mark.

He was set to interview with the New York Giants on Tuesday for their opening.

The Panthers fired Ron Rivera as head coach on Dec. 3 after a nearly nine-year run. Owner David Tepper said he wanted to begin the search for a replacement immediately.

The team lost its final eight games of the year to finish 5-11.

Carolina also interviewed Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy, who agreed to a deal Monday with the Dallas Cowboys.

