The Dallas Cowboys, after a full week of speculation, announced Sunday they will not renew head coach Jason Garrett's contract.

Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman, who won the organization’s last three Super Bowls in the 1990s, criticized the team’s handling of Garrett’s final days.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones released a statement Sunday evening saying the team “would not seek a new agreement on a contract extension.”

But that statement came a full week after the Cowboys' season ended, and days after the team interviewed ex-NFL coaches Marvin Lewis and Mike McCarthy, according to multiple reports.

That timeline disappointed Aikman, he told Dallas Fox 4 reporter Mike Doocy by phone on Sunday.

“I’m disappointed on a lot of levels in the way it all unfolded after the season ended,” Aikman said. “Breakups are always hard. We all understand that at whatever level they occur. But I don’t know that after all he gave to this organization that he received the same in return.”

Jason Garrett texted Cowboys assistant coaches circa 5:57 p.m., about 10 minutes after Jerry Jones' statement.



Garrett's message, per source: He appreciated them and their families. He's proud of what they did with program. It was a privilege to work together.https://t.co/AoJlUx660y

— Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein)January 6, 2020

Aikman said he did not know why the Jones family “was unwilling” to confirm Garrett’s departure before interviewing candidates to succeed him. Yes, Garrett went 8-8 in 2019 for the fourth time as Cowboys coach. The dismissal was not the surprise. But the curious timeline bothered Aikman, who has been close friends with Garrett since the coach was his backup as the Cowboys' quarterback in the 1990s.

“When the organization was unwilling to come out publicly and say we’re seeking a new coach, and yet at the same time reports are coming out that they’re interviewing potential new candidates for the head coaching position, it’s disappointing,” Aikman said. “In a lot of ways, it shines a light on some of the dysfunction within the organization and kind of how they got to the point they are at now.”

Jerry Jones has maintained that he wants a coach who can win now with a Cowboys roster he believes has the requisite talent. Aikman is less optimistic a new head coach will make enough of a difference when Jones, as both owner and general manager, meddles.

“Am I confident [change] will happen? No, unfortunately, I’m not,” he said. “Because up to this point, that change has not occurred.”

Aikman, now Fox’s lead NFL color analyst, criticized Jones’ management style throughout the season. He is interested in becoming an NFL general manager but said he would not accept that position from an owner like Jones. Jones’ retort in December: If Aikman was in my position, "I would wager that ... he would do it exactly like I do it."

On Sunday at least, Aikman and Jones did not see eye to eye.

“We’ll see what occurs,” Aikman said. “But I’m just disappointed for a really good friend who’s been fired, who committed himself. And I understand it’s a business.

“It’s a great game but it’s a brutal business.”

