When is enough, enough? Before we can ever fix the things ailing us for decades and holding us back, we have to start with fixing the things right in front of us. To start making changes that will last, we can’t be scared to call things what they are, especially when they are flat out wrong.

We are so accustomed to care about not putting a damper on the things that are “ours” that we don’t call out the wrongs within our community. How does a 17-year old kid in a club end up shot outside of it and no one says anything like it’s the norm? Is that what Lubbock has become, where kids can gun each other down in an establishment and yet it remains? Or is that just how it works when it comes to the culture our town has created for black people?

Our community is so busy being cool and getting street cred or going viral that we have lost the sense of the importance of life. When did it become OK for a 17-year-old to shoot another young man (someone’s son, father, brother) with no regret and no regard in front of hundreds of people. Then get shot and the first thing people do is grab their phones, not to call the police or for help but to record him lying dead in the street just to post and get likes or try to go viral.

Not one person went to check on him, nor did they even get beside him to comfort him or even close his eyes, and to think this was a 17-year-old caught up in the streets because that’s what the “cool” kids do in our neighborhood. Now, two mothers have to lay their boys to rest and deal with the social media frenzy while dealing with the grief of losing a child.

I am shocked that in the Depot District on New Year’s night that there wasn’t a police officer within 10 minutes of a young man getting shot in front of a club, yet a fire station is two blocks away. I just don’t get it!

To get to my point, we have to do better. We have to have establishments that we hold accountable, no high school kids should be in the clubs, no one should feel comfortable enough to carry a gun inside an establishment without being part of law enforcement or having a license to carry. We have to stop killing each other. We have to give our youths things to do that will keep them off the streets. We have to be better role models and men to show them that their lives are valuable outside of the street because the streets don’t love anybody.

If clubs want to stay open; there has to be a strict focus to keep kids out and dress codes enforced. I am sure they will not lose money. People will just do the right thing; they will pick up their pants where security can check for weapons. They will be of age because they know they will be turned away no matter who they are with. Minors should not be drinking and drugs should not be allowed and this will show you would like your establishment to continue to run and serve people of Lubbock. Otherwise, we need to do everything we can not to patronize these businesses and save our kids.

Parents and community, be aware of where your children are and what they are doing, I hear so many times it takes a village to raise a child; well, that sometimes includes those without guidance all the way up to 25 or 30 years old, so everyone must do their part continually and not just when a viral video or tragedy happens.

Prayers for the community.

AJ McCleod is the Director of Camps for the YWCA of Lubbock and East Lubbock Community Alliance Facilitator, a 2004 graduate of Estacado High School and a lifelong Lubbock resident.