Firefighters worked early Saturday to extinguish a blaze that stretched into multiple storage units in South Austin, according to Austin fire.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 2:41 a.m. Officials said a total of 28 units were affected at St. Elmo Self Storage at 500 East St. Elmo Road. The fire caused a total loss of $120,000 in structural damage and a loss of $120,000 for the items inside the units.

Firefighters said a person had makeshift living quarters inside a storage unit and the fire started there when a heat source got too close to combustibles.

One person was evaluated for smoke inhalation, Austin fire said.