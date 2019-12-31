



The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter is inviting the community to “Bark in the Mew Year” with free adoptions, thanks to a donation from the Petco Foundation.

From Thursday to Saturday, all adult dogs over 20 pounds and all adult cats will be free to adopt. The shelter will open at noon Thursday to begin matching families with their new furry best friend.

“The new year is a wonderful time to adopt. It is a time for new resolutions and new loves.” Cheryl Schneider, animal shelter director, said in a news release. “We hope the community decides to be the love that saves lives.”

All adoptable animals will be spayed or neutered, have age-appropriate vaccinations, and have a registered microchip. Adopters will receive a certificate for a free veterinary wellness exam and coupons to local businesses.

The animal shelter will be open in a limited capacity (for stray intake and reclaim) on New Year’s Day Wednesday and will be back on their normal operational hours starting Thursday. For more information and to view adoptable pets, visit pets.wilco.org.