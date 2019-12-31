A Dallas man has been hospitalized after crashing his car while leading Erath County sheriff’s deputies on a chase Monday night.

According to a press release issued by the department, Arturo Enrique Carrillo refused to stop his vehicle during a routine traffic stop about 9 p.m.

“Carrillo refused to stop the vehicle and fled from deputies traveling up FM 219 for several miles before Carrillo crashed his vehicle threw a fence, which caused him to roll his car, and being ejected,” the release states. Carrillo is being treated for injuries and will be charged with evading arrest.