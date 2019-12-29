Austin police are negotiating with a man who has barricaded himself in an East Austin apartment.

Police said they originally responded to the complex in the 5800 block of Techni Center Drive near Tannehill Lane for a domestic situation earlier this evening.

Police have a man contained to one apartment but they have not been able to make contact with him.

Residents are being allowed to walk into the complex but no one is driving in or out. Police do not believe the public to be in danger.

