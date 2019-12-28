Gathering input from lawyers, judges and criminal court watchers, the American-Statesman compiled a list of the 10 biggest criminal cases in Travis County during the past decade:

10. Jeweler Ted Shaughnessy, killed March 2018

According to arrest affidavits and other court fillings, 19-year-old Nicolas Shaughnessy was running low on cash to fuel an expensive lifestyle when he a hatched a horrific get-rich scheme that left his father dead in March 2018.

Shaughnessy is accused of hiring two men to kill his parents so he could collect millions on their life insurance policy. His dad, Ted Shaughnessy, a popular jeweler in Central Austin, was ambushed by gunfire and died after he was awoken at his home in southwestern Travis County. But the plot failed when Nic Shaughnessy’s mother, Corey, fired back at the intruders with a .357 revolver before darting into a closet and calling 911.

Travis County prosecutors are so confident they can pin the attack on Shaughnessy through cellphone records and witness statements that they refused to negotiate a plea deal with Shaughnessy’s powerful defense lawyers, Perry Minton and Rick Flores.

Shaughnessy and three others are charged with capital murder: suspected shooters Johnny Leon III and Arieon Smith, and Shaughnessy’s ex-wife, Jaclyn Edison, who, unlike the others, has not been indicted. Edison is believed to be cooperating with prosecutors.

A trial date will be set in February.

9. Perry versus Lehmberg, 2013 to 2015

Taken on their own merits, an elected prosecutor going to jail and a governor getting criminally indicted might both make this list. But when the two crimes are related, it’s a no-brainer.

Travis County District Attorney Rosemary Lehmberg was arrested on a drunken driving charge in April 2013. Lehmberg's blood alcohol level was 0.23 — nearly three times the legal limit.

Although Lehmberg quickly pleaded guilty and accepted a stiff 45-day jail sentence, she resisted public pressure to resign from office. That bothered Gov. Rick Perry, who responded by pulling $7.5 million in funding for the state’s Public Integrity Unit, which was housed in Lehmberg’s office and tasked with investigating state officials accused of public corruption and fraud.

That pushed Perry into his own legal mess. After a nine-month investigation into the vetoed funding, a grand jury convened in August 2014 and indicted the governor on two felony charges: coercion of a public servant and abuse of official capacity.

The charges were later tossed.

8. Heidi Broussard case, December 2019

A late entry to the list emerged when local and federal authorities conducted a weeklong search for missing Austin mother Heidi Broussard before finding her strangled in the trunk of a car outside a Houston-area home where a longtime friend was living.

Law enforcement sources say they suspect that Broussard was targeted in an plot by Magen Fieramusca, 33, that involved faking a pregnancy, kidnapping Broussard and taking her newborn daughter, Margot.

7. Austin police officer slain, April 2012

Although Texas sentences more people to death than any other state, Travis County historically has preferred other ways of punishing those charged with the most reprehensible crimes.

Of the 214 inmates waiting to be executed on death row, only six were sentenced here. Brandon Daniel, a convicted cop-killer, is one of them. The software engineer, then 24, was nearing the exit of a North Austin Wal-Mart with stolen goods when he was stopped by Austin police officer Jaime Padron. As the two fought on the ground, Daniel, who was high on Xanax, pulled out a pistol and fatally shot Padron, a former Marine and father of two young girls, in the neck.

At trial two years later, the jury convicted Daniel of capital murder. Disturbed by a video that showed Daniel bowing and pumping his fist in jail as a news story on Padron’s death played on TV, the jury voted for the death penalty.

6. Toddler Colton Turner found dead, September 2014

Meagan Work told investigators numerous stories about the whereabouts of her young son, Colton Turner, but none of them was the sad truth: The boy, whom relatives had not seen for two months, was dead.

The search for the child ended when Work’s boyfriend, Michael Turner, brought detectives to a makeshift grave in Southeast Austin where he and Work had buried the boy. Turner, the boy’s adoptive father, pleaded guilty to injury to a child in February 2016 and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

More than two years later, Work resolved her case, pleading guilty to injury to a child. She was sentenced in November 2018 to 30 years in prison by state District Judge David Wahlberg.

A witness testified to seeing Work slam the child against a vehicle door around the time Colton disappeared.

5. UT stabbing attack, May 2017

Still on alert from Haruka Weiser’s shocking death 13 months earlier, the University of Texas campus was hit with another unprovoked deadly attack: a midday stabbing spree on a crowded campus street.

This time, a student at the school was the victim and another was the suspect.

Kendrex White, a third-year biology student from Killeen, had recently been released from a mental health hospital when he went to the intersection of 21st Street and Speedway with a hunting knife. He would later tell authorities he did not remember attacking four students.

Among the students who were injured was Harrison Brown, a 19-year-old whose father was back home in their small North Texas town of Graham battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Brown, who was leaving a workout at Gregory Gymnasium when he crossed paths with White, died of a stab wound to his chest.

With White behind bars charged with murder, discussion in the courthouse shifted to his mental capacity at the time of the attack. In Texas, a defendant cannot be held criminally responsible if a court determines he or she was suffering from a severe mental breakdown at the time of the incident that inhibited the ability to know right from wrong.

White, according to findings from two doctors, met that standard. In December 2018, he was found not guilty by reason of insanity. He will be held indefinitely at a maximum security mental health facility.

4. I-35 rock thrower caught

For two years, Austin was tormented by a person who was tossing rocks at motorists along Interstate 35.

Though most of the nearly 100 incidents resulted only in vehicular damage, some victims weren’t so fortunate: A musician suffered brain damage after being hit in the head with a rock in June 2014.

Unable to identify the person behind the attacks, police investigators took a fresh look into the case in 2016 and discovered a peculiar pattern: One man had made 80 calls to 911 reporting rock-throwing incidents.

Rejecting the possibility of a coincidence, police announced that they had their suspect: Patrick Johnson, an anti-towing activist who was out of jail on bond at the time while facing charges of having sex with a 13-year-old boy.

A jury convicted Johnson of sexual assault of a child in September 2016 and then hammered him with a 99-year prison sentence. He later pleaded guilty in the rock-throwing case and was sentenced to 40 years.

3. Deadly SXSW crash, March 2014

Headlines about Austin’s popular South by Southwest festival tend to focus on fun stuff: celebrity appearances, reviews of movie premieres and Silicon Valley tech companies introducing fancy gadgets.

But the usual excitement was tempered in 2014 after a Honda Civic driven by a 21-year-old man fleeing police in downtown Austin plowed through a sea of festivalgoers and killed four.

Rashad Owens, a father of six from Killeen, was trying to avoid an arrest for drunken driving when he headed the wrong way on Ninth Street at more than 50 mph, driving around a temporary barricade on Red River Street.

Throngs of festivalgoers were in the street waiting to get into Mohawk for a performance by the rapper Tyler, the Creator. More than 20 people were hospitalized; witnesses testified at trial in 2015 that it looked like a bomb went off in the street.

A jury determined that Owens knew his actions had deadly consequences and convicted him of capital murder. The conviction triggered an automatic life sentence in prison without the possibility of parole.

2. Judge Kocurek shooting, October 2015

When state District Judge Julie Kocurek rolled up to her Tarrytown home after a Friday night high school football game, a Houston man whom the judge was getting ready to throw in prison was lurking in the shadows to carry out an assassination plot that had been in the works for weeks.

That the judge survived the attack was nearly as shocking as the assault itself. The bullets used in the shooting shattered the windshield of Kocurek’s SUV but never made it to her. Still, she was badly injured from shrapnel and underwent dozens of surgeries. She lost her left index finger.

Staring out at a courtroom filled with her supporters, Kocurek took the stand in the spring 2018 trial of shooter Chimene Onyeri. Her testimony helped secure convictions on all 17 counts related to a white collar enterprise that Onyeri had been operating in the Houston area that prosecutors say he could preserve only by killing the judge. Onyeri was sentenced to life in prison.

Kocurek, who returned to the bench nearly four months after the attack, enters her 21st year as judge in 2020. She drew an eleventh-hour opponent in the upcoming March Democratic primary: criminal justice reform attorney Albert Amado.

The attack on Kocurek inspired state lawmakers to pass legislation for increased courthouse security.

1. UT student slain on campus, April 2016

Haruka Weiser, a freshman performance arts major from Portland, Ore., who made her way to UT on a dance scholarship, was heading home to the Prather Hall dormitory after a late night rehearsal when a man approached her from behind and strangled her along a lightly traveled path.

The attack shook the historically safe campus, where an on-campus homicide had not occurred since the 1966 UT Tower shootings. Weiser, sexually assaulted and beaten with a hammer, was found nude along Waller Creek.

With few obvious leads to pursue, Austin police investigators turned to local media to broadcast campus surveillance video that showed a man on a bike following a woman who appeared to be Weiser. The video, though dark and grainy, was a game-changer: An Austin firefighter recognized the suspect as a man he had come into contact with days earlier while attending to a fire at an abandoned building north of campus.

The capital murder trial in 2018 produced challenges for Travis County prosecutors, who were prohibited from introducing DNA evidence they believed tied defendant Meechaiel Criner to the attack after disclosures that the scientist who examined it did not follow testing protocol.

With boyish features and a speech impediment, Criner did not fit the physical profile of a ruthless killer. But prosecutors overcame weaknesses in their case and secured a conviction against Criner for capital murder. He was sentenced to life in prison.

What did we miss?

Winnowing it down to 10 was a challenge. Notables that didn’t make the cut included the cases of state Rep. Dawnna Dukes, state psychiatrist Charles Fischer and two other people who worked at the Capitol: Gabrielle Nestande and Charles Curry.

The Austin serial bombings from 2018 would have been the clear No. 1 except the investigation never developed into an actual criminal case. Mark Conditt, the suspect behind a series of package bombs that left two people dead and others injured, took his own life before he could be arrested.

