The limestone cliffs of Santa Elena Canyon in Big Bend National Park will soon adorn priority mail postage stamps across the country.

Designed by art director Greg Breeding with original art by Dan Cosgrove, the stamp depicts the Rio Grande flowing through the 1,500-feet-high canyon, one of the park’s most visited destinations.

The stamp, to be released Jan. 18, is part of a focus in 2020 on stamps that celebrate “the people, events and cultural milestones unique to the history of the United States,” according to a release from the Postal Service.

The Postal Service receives about 30,000 suggestions annually for stamp ideas. The Citizens’ Stamp Advisory Committee, made up of experts in fields such as history, science and art, review the suggestions and pare down a list for the Postmaster General.

Priority mail delivers a package anywhere in the United States in one to three days.