Firefighters extinguished a fire inside a North Austin hotel Friday morning, a spokesperson for the Austin Fire Department said.

Fire crews responded to the Austin Suites Hotel in the 8300 block of Interstate 35 North at 9:30 a.m., after reports of a room that was fully engulfed, a firefighter near the scene said.

Crews stopped the fire from spreading to other units and brought the fire under control by 10 a.m., fire officials said.

Austin-Travis County EMS medics evaluated one person for possible smoke inhalation but they declined treatment, medics said.

Fire officials estimated about $150,000 in structural damage and $50,000 worth of damage to items inside the building, according to firefighters.

The cause of the fire had not been determined on Friday, firefighters said.