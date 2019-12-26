Christmas is a time of giving and one local church decided to spread some holiday cheer to inmates as an act of kindness this holiday season.

Members of Selden Baptist Church prepared about 100 Christmas gift bags containing items such as body wash, toothpaste, a gospel track and a personal letter written by Selden Baptist Church pastor Darrell Wallace that were then delivered to inmates of the Erath County Jail on Christmas Eve.

“We just wanted them (the inmates) to know that we care, we love them and we’re praying for them,” Wallace said.

The idea was inspired by a member of the church, Suzanne Carey, who has been participating in prison ministry for several years.

“We’re just proud to be a part of the community and proud to give back in some way,” Wallace said. “We say a lot that we want to be a little bit more like Christ every day and that’s where we’re heading.”