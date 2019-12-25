25 years ago:

VATICAN CITY - Pope John Paul II celebrated Christ’s birth at Christmas Eve midnight Mass and said its joyful message even reaches into concentration camps and other places “in the midst of suffering.”

50 years ago:

VIENTIANE, Laos - North Vietnam refused today to admit H. Ross Perot and his two planeloads of Christmas gifts for American prisoners of war.

75 years ago:

WASHINGTON - Germany is withholding her ultimate total strength from the breakthrough battle of the Western front until the Nazi high command can determine the prospects for a truly major victory.

100 years ago:

Last Monday the mail contract was taken over by the railroad between Lubbock and Seagraves, serving Meadow, Brownfield and Seagraves through a closed pouch system, and the motor star route service between here and Brownfield has been discontinued.