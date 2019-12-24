MANSFIELD — The Midlothian Panthers traveled to Mansfield Legacy last Friday night, but suffered a 66-63 loss to the Broncos in their final game before the Christmas break.

The Panthers led for most of the first half and took a 32-31 lead at the break.

MHS outrebounded Legacy 30-27 and shot 49 percent from the floor, but only 29 percent from 3-point range.

The loss dropped the Panthers five spots to No. 24 in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 5A boys’ poll, which was released on Monday.

The Panthers (10-6) will compete in the 28th annual Kaufman Holiday Tournament starting on Friday, when they will take on Dallas Christian at 10:20 a.m., followed by a game against Forney at 5 p.m. The tournament concludes on Saturday.

MHS will open District 14-5A play at Waco University on Friday, Jan. 3.