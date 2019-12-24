Austin school district officials for months have promoted the pending school closures as a part of a multifaceted plan that includes improving special education services and placing effective teachers in challenging classrooms.

But groups in favor of those aspects of the plan, including the Austin teachers’ union and special education advocates, say district officials leveraged them to make an unpopular idea — the closure of four elementary schools — more palatable.

"This could have happened differently. But they just wanted to throw it all in together to ease the pain that they know they were exacting on the community — ‘We’re going to close schools, but did you see this over here?’ " said Ken Zarifis, head of Education Austin, the local teachers’ union.

In addition to closing Pease, Metz, Sims and Brooke elementaries, the school trustees last month approved six districtwide changes they want administrators to start in the 2020-21 school year. They include improving the literacy of Hispanic and black students to the third grade, bolstering special education services, and rewarding teachers for working at so-called challenging campuses with the aim of "reinventing how students are educated."

Critics point out that some of the measures are encouraged or mandated by House Bill 3, an overhaul of the state’s school finance system signed into law this year.

Many other school districts across the state will be approving similar changes.

The district said in a statement that the Austin initiatives go beyond what is required by HB 3 and will be funded from a variety of sources, but it did not provide specifics. The district did not make an official available for an interview for this story.

"The district implemented these districtwide scenarios to give all of our families, students, and staff a better learning environment and inspiring opportunities. The ultimate goal is to reinvest the money currently being spent on empty seats," spokesman Eddie Villa said in the statement.

Austin school district officials have said they need to close aging and underenrolled schools, which are costly to maintain, to help pay for academic improvements, modernized campuses and maintaining teacher raises, among other priorities.

A wide array of activists, parents and other community members opposed the closures, in part because the plan disproportionately affects students of color. The school district’s equity officer said in a report released after the board approved the closures that the plan furthers the school district’s legacy of racial and economic segregation.

The closures and changes are included in an 84-page "School Changes 2019" plan Austin trustees adopted Nov. 18. Districtwide initiatives include:

• Developing a multiyear plan to ensure all students — regardless of race, gender, ability and other human differences — will be led by culturally proficient teachers and staff.

• Adjusting instruction to ensure core expectations are being met for every student by designing personalized lesson plans depending on a student’s needs.

• Developing a plan to ensure that all campuses implement a high-quality special education inclusion model.

• Opening schools at 6 a.m. and closing them at 6:30 p.m. daily, which would make the district more competitive with public charter schools.

• Developing a three-tiered strategic staffing plan to find and keep highly effective, culturally proficient teachers.

• Recruiting former students to return to the district to teach.

Ties to HB 3

HB 3 provided the Austin school district with an additional $88 million in the current fiscal year, based on calculations over the summer that include a reduction in the amount of locally raised property tax revenue the district must send to the state under the school finance law. The Austin school district spent more than half of that cash infusion on teacher raises, in part to meet an HB 3 requirement to dedicate a certain portion of the funding to boosting teacher pay.

After seeing a slight increase in enrollment this school year, coupled with the extra funding from HB 3, the district has balanced its books, but officials say budget deficits could return in coming years. Villa said district officials expect a spending increase of at least $12 million next year to cover rising costs for employee health care, insurance, fuel and special education as well as new requirements to meet compliance rules under HB 3 for prekindergarten and literacy.

State lawmakers and school district officials across the state also fear the extra money provided in HB 3 will be cut in a future economic downturn. Because of this, the Austin district is trying to build its reserves while making improvements, Nicole Conley, the district’s chief of business and operations, told the American-Statesman last month.

"So the extent that we can break even and protect our reserves for when the revenues are tightened down the road, I think the district would be better positioned. Because we know there’s a sustainability question about HB 3," Conley said.

The Austin district saw funding shortages in 2011 when the state cut $5.3 billion from public education, five years after the Legislature enacted similar funding increases for schools.

It’s not clear if the funding boost for the Austin district includes money offered in HB 3 for districts that develop a program to identify effective teachers and pay them more to teach in challenging schools. The Austin district could receive about $2 million for starting such a program, said Zarifis, who is working with district officials to develop a system of ranking teachers before it’s submitted to the Texas Education Agency for approval.

"I wag my finger a lot at the district, but they’ve been open to talking to us," Zarifis said.

Villa said the "Strategic Staffing Scenario" was being developed before HB 3.

Although the TEA is still hashing out the details, HB 3 money tied to mentoring teachers also could be used for the Austin district’s strategy to recruit former students as teachers, according to Chandra Villanueva, a senior policy analyst with the Center for Public Policy Priorities who closely followed the passage of HB 3 this year.

Villanueva also noted that HB 3’s early education funding and reading academies mesh with Austin’s plan to improve the literacy of students, particularly black and Hispanic children, by the third grade.

Special education improvements

The district’s planned special education improvements include ensuring that children of color aren’t identified as having special needs if they don’t require extra services, a common problem in public school systems across the country.

District officials also want to adopt models for including special education students in general education settings. One way is through Universal Design Learning, which introduces flexible teaching methods, such as tactile instruction, that help special education students learn in a different way, said Lisa Flores, a special education advocate and mother of a special education student at Lee Elementary in Central Austin.

Flores said major special education improvements weren’t included in the first iteration of the school closure plan but were added amid community backlash over the closures.

"I just felt responsible and sick to my stomach to think the way in which special education was leveraged to make changes more palatable," Flores said.

Still, she said the improvements should start modestly, in prekindergarten, or the plan could fail.

"While I really think that Universal Design Learning is a great goal, at this point, Austin ISD relies on centralized services. So we don’t even have high quality special education support at every school," Flores said. "So we can’t jump."