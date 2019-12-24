A Bastrop County grand jury indicted 15 people last week, including two men charged with murder in unrelated cases.

Edgar Caballero and Anthony Voight were both arrested this fall in connection to two separate homicides.

Voight was arrested Sept. 29 for the killing of Cruz Burnham in Red Rock. Police say that Voight shot Burnham as Burnham was leaving Voight’s property. Voight confessed to the killing after Bastrop County deputies arrived and placed him in custody, according to his arrest affidavit.

A witness at the scene told police that she and Burnham went to Voight’s house to gather her personal belongings, according to the affidavit. The two men began to argue when she and Burnham were leaving the home, and Voight shot Burnham as he was approaching a gate to leave, police say.

Voight has known ties to Aryan gangs, according to the San Marcos Police Department, which arrested Voight and 17 other people who were part of a major crime ring last year.

The grand jury also returned a murder indictment against Caballero, a Waco man, for the killing of Angel Martinez, who lived in Bastrop County.

On Oct. 13, Martinez was found by his spouse in the driveway of their Bastrop County home with head and face injuries. He was taken by helicopter to Dell Seton Medical Center in Austin, where it was later discovered that he had no brain activity, police said.

During an investigation, a Bastrop County deputy traveled to Waco to speak with Caballero, who said he had been in a disagreement with Martinez while in Bastrop County on Oct. 13. Caballero told police that the disagreement resulted in him “hammer fisting” Martinez in the face “at least three times,” according to his arrest affidavit. Hammer fisting is a MMA move in which someone uses their fist in a hammer-like motion.

Caballero told the investigator that he left Martinez unconscious in his driveway and he returned to his home in Waco, leaving Martinez’s body in the driveway for his wife to find, the affidavit said. Martinez later died in a hospital on Oct. 23. An autopsy identified Martinez’s cause of death as blunt force trauma, police said.

The two cases were the fourth and fifth homicides committed in Bastrop County this year.

An indictment is a formal accusation of a felony that is delivered by a grand jury after considering evidence that is presented by a prosecutor. It is not a verdict of guilt.

The grand jury also returned 10 no bills this month.

This month the Bastrop County grand jury indicted:

• Santos Alderete III, burglary of a habitation.

• Davian Blackmon-Gentry, possession of a controlled substance.

• Derrick Brown, forgery of a financial instrument.

• Edgar Caballero, murder.

• Jason Crouch, unlicensed possession of a firearm.

• Tyler Harding, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.

• John Highsmith, possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram.

• Kathleen Kaskie, driving while intoxicated for a third time or more.

• Miguel Martinez, sexual assault of a child.

• Jordan Monroe, unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon.

• Johnnie Plumley, possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram.

• Elio Reyna, possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram.

• Jesse Ruiz-Cruz, unauthorized use of a vehicle.

• Anthony Voight, murder.

• Cassi Willis, forgery of a financial instrument.